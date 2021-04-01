Man travelling from South Africa booked for ‘fleeing’ mandatory quarantine for international travellers

A Mumbai resident was booked for allegedly flouting quarantine norms after returning from South Africa.(Representational)

A MUMBAI resident was booked for allegedly flouting quarantine norms after returning from South Africa. Karan Udasi fled from a hotel where he was to observe seven-day quarantine mandated for international travellers, the BMC said.

Udasi’s sister Piya, a musician and writer, took to social media on Wednesday to post a video recounting that her brother had two Covid-19 negative test reports from Africa and the Middle East, and did not want to follow a seven-day quarantine. In her video, she said a police official at the international airport offered to bring Udasi to Hotel Sai Leela Grand and connected him with the hotel manager. Piya said the manager offered to let him skip quarantine if he paid Rs 10,000.

“My brother was forced to quarantine despite a Covid-19 negative report. He left the hotel, but his passport has been confiscated by the hotel,” Piya said in the video.



A police official said Piya’s allegations were “baseless”. “It is clear from CCTV footage that none of our staff from Sahar police station came in direct contact with Mr Udasi,” the Mumbai Police said.

“We have briefed our officers and staff of Sahar police station again to be extremely careful in dealing with the public and warned them about strict action if there is any default,” the statement added.

Hotel Sai Leela issued a statement that they have not demanded a bribe and confiscated Udasi’s passport when he forcefully left the hotel.



Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said a team reached out to Udasi who confirmed he left hotel quarantine on his own. “An FIR has been registered. According to norms, all passengers from UK, Europe, Middle East and South Africa have to be quarantined in institutions for seven days and then undergo a Covid-19 test,” he said.