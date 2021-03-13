Man throws party for ox, held for violating pandemic rules

The accused Kiran Mhatre, 30, had thrown a birthday party for his ox. At the party, around 50 people were allegedly dancing close together without wearing masks.

Vishnu Nagar police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly throwing a party where around 50 people gathered without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

The incident took place near Premabai Nivas in Motegaon on Retibandar road in Dombivali (west), the police said.

“Mhatre did not obtain permission from police or municipality. An FIR has been registered under sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations 2020 and Epidemic Diseases Act,” said S S Sable, Senior Inspector of Vishnu Nagar police station.