Man throws chilli powder at Nagpur bank staff, flees with Rs 4.53 lakh; arrested

(Left) CCTV grab of the accused at SBI before the robbery; (right) the police arrest the accused shortly after the crime (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

A 28-year-old graduate allegedly robbed a nationalised bank in Nagpur on Thursday after throwing chilli powder at the employees and fled with Rs 4.53 lakh in cash, the police said.

Shortly after the incident, the police at Sakkardara station arrested Suraj Bhojraj Borkar, a resident of a village in Nagpur, with the entire cash stolen from the State Bank of India.

According to the police, the incident took place at SBI’s Bhande Plot branch in Nagpur around 6 pm when the employees were bringing cash from the ATM.

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The police said the accused had allegedly conducted a recce of the bank before the crime.