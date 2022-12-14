scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Man threatens to kill Sharad Pawar for ‘not intervening after NCP worker eloped with wife’

Narayan Soni was arrested from Patna after a telephone operator complained that an unknown person had called 20-25 times a day since Dec 2 and threatened to kill the NCP chief.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses party workers during his 82nd birthday celebrations, in Mumbai, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 (PTI)
A man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly issuing death threats to Sharad Pawar because the NCP chief did not intervene after his wife eloped with an NCP worker in Pune, police said.

Narayan Soni (46) was on Wednesday brought to Mumbai and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody for two days.

The Gamdevi police registered a case on Tuesday under sections 294 [using obscene words] and 506 (2) [criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code after a telephone operator working at Silver Oak complained that an unknown person had called and threatened to kill Pawar using a countrymade pistol.

In his statement to police, Krishna Velankar said the man had been calling Pawar’s landline number and issuing death threats in foul language since Dec 2. He would allegedly call for 20-25 times a day.

Police said Soni had told them that before shifting to Bihar, he had stayed in Pune with his wife for 10 years. “He was married to a woman in Pune but his wife left him and married another person,” police told the court, adding that the man she had eloped with turned out to be an NCP worker.

They added that Soni verbally abused the NCP supremo because he did not intervene and take action against the woman or the party worker with whom she had eloped.

“After we registered an FIR, we traced him to Patna in Bihar using call data records,” said a police officer.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 05:02:29 pm
