Man tests Covid positive with wife & child, booked for touring J&K, Amritsar

An FIR has been registered against a Kenya-returned man infected with Omicron variant of Covid-19 for allegedly violating quarantine rules and going to visit Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir for nearly 10 days with his family. The police said a woman, the relative at whose house the man stayed in Ulhasnagar with his wife and two children, has also been booked.

The police said that three persons, including the man, his wife and one of the children, have tested positive. According to the FIR registered by the Vitthalwadi police in Ulhasnagar, the four had come to Mumbai from Kenya on December 17.

After the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation got to know of their arrival from Kenya, its health department tested all four family members on December 22. Officials claimed they were clearly instructed to isolate themselves in the house till the reports arrive. However, before the reports arrived, the four left for Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar.

Sources said the man, the woman and one of the children tested positive for Covid-19 on December 22, following which their samples were sent for genome sequencing. All three tested positive for Omicron variant on January 5.

Between December 22 to December 31, they visited several places including, Amritsar in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai, a police officer said. “As we got the Omicron positive reports, we lodged a complaint with the police on charges of violating quarantine rules,” said a civic official.