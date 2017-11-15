Man takes away bike from towing van

The traffic cops told him he would need to go to the traffic police chowky to get the two-wheeler. At this point, the irate man climbed on the towing vehicle and got his two-wheeler down. The cops, however, did not intervene and instead recorded the whole episode on a mobile phone camera. The man sped away on the two-wheeler. (Representational Image) The traffic cops told him he would need to go to the traffic police chowky to get the two-wheeler. At this point, the irate man climbed on the towing vehicle and got his two-wheeler down. The cops, however, did not intervene and instead recorded the whole episode on a mobile phone camera. The man sped away on the two-wheeler. (Representational Image)

Two days after the traffic police were left red-faced after a video of a cop towing away a four-wheeler in which a woman was feeding her baby went viral, it was the turn of the traffic police to record the video of a senior citizen forcibly taking away his two-wheeler from a towing van and speeding off. After capturing the entire incident on a mobile phone camera, the traffic police approached the Mulund police and registered a case against the man for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty and criminal intimidation. Mulund police issued a notice to the 70-year-old man to appear before the police.

The FIR registered by Mulund police states that the incident took place on Monday morning when a traffic cop saw an Activa scooter parked at a ‘no parking’ zone on NS Road in Mulund west. When they did not find the owner, they put the vehicle on a towing van. As they were about to tow away the vehicle, the owner reached the spot. As per the FIR, he told the traffic cops, “Yeh mera scooter hai. Tumne isko haat kaise lagaya. Yahan neeche utar do.” (This is my scooter, how did you touch it? Get it down.)

The traffic cops told him he would need to go to the traffic police chowky to get the two-wheeler. At this point, the irate man climbed on the towing vehicle and got his two-wheeler down. The cops, however, did not intervene and instead recorded the whole episode on a mobile phone camera. The man sped away on the two-wheeler.

An officer said they had taken a photo of the bike parked in the ‘no parking’ area and the man would be served an e-challan. A senior officer said, “Especially after the incident that took place last week, we wanted to be doubly careful. We requested the man to come to the traffic chowky but he did not agree. Eventually, we decided to take a video footage of the entire incident to ensure there were no allegations.”

The traffic cops then approached the Mulund police station where an FIR was registered. An officer from the Mulund police station said, “From the registration number of the two-wheeler, we have tracked down the person. He is a senior citizen and we have issued him a notice to come to the police station so we can record his statement.”

