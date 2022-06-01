Man strangles girlfriend to death, later kills self; case registered

A 33-YEAR-OLD man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death before killing himself in Dombivali on Sunday. Police said the incident took place on Sunday morning when Anil Salunke, a resident of Chandwad in Nashik, had gone to meet the victim Lalita Kale (28) at her apartment.

Salunke allegedly strangled Kale with a nylon rope and used the same to hung himself. Salunke was allegedly upset that the victim was marrying another man and had come to the town on Saturday night to meet her for the last time.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

An officer said that Salunke told the girl that he wanted to meet her one last time before he could carry on with his life. “The duo got into an argument following which Salunke tried suffocating her with a pillow on her face and strangled her with a nylon rope. Later, he hung himself at her residence using the same rope,” the officer said.

The bodies were found on Monday when the girl’s sister tried to open the door as she had not been responding to her calls.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a murder case was later registered at Manpada police station based on the post-mortem report.