Man stops Ajay Devgn’s car, rebukes him for not speaking in favour of farmers’ stir

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stopping the car of actor Ajay Devgn and berating him for not speaking in favour of farmers in their ongoing stand off against the Union government over three new farm laws.

The incident took place around 8.55 am on the Western Express Highway, as the actor was driving towards Film City for a shoot.

Senior Inspector of Dindoshi police station, Dharnendra Kamble, said that the accused, Rajdeep Ramesh Singh, a driver by profession, was travelling in an autorickshaw when the incident took place.

“Since the actor’s car windows did not have black film, Singh identified him. He rushed out of the auto and stood in the path of Devgn’s car that was struck in traffic. He did not allow the vehicle to pass and told the actor that he should be ashamed for not raising his voice for the farmers. He then asked him to step out. Eventually, the actor’s bodyguard took him aside and contacted us. The incident must have taken place over five to seven minutes,” Kamble added.

The bodyguard contacted the local Dindoshi police. A police team then took Singh to the police station where he was booked under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

While all the sections are bailable, no one had arrived at the police station to complete bail formalities till Tuesday evening.