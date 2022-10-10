Man held for trying to steal ex-Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s phone

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal the phone of former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who was travelling by train from his hometown of Solapur to Mumbai.

According to the Government Railway Police, Shinde, also a former Maharashtra chief minister, saw a man stealing his phone as he returned from the toilet and the train neared the Dadar station around 6am on October 6.

Police officials of the security detail of Shinde, 81, caught the accused and handed him over to the GRP.

The accused, Pramod Gurav, is from Madha in Solapur and was coming to Mumbai by the same train. “The accused has no prior criminal record,” said Smita Dhakne, senior inspector of the Dadar GRP.

Said to be a farmer, Gurav was booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 511 (attempt to theft) of the Indian Penal Code. He was sent to judicial custody.

Shinde left Solapur with his daughter Praniti Shinde, an MLA, on the night of October 5.