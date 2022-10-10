scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Man held for trying to steal ex-Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s phone

Police say the accused has no prior crime record and is from Solapur, hometown of Shinde, who is also a former chief minister of Maharashtra.

Sushil Kumar Shinde, socio-economic growth, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsPolice officials of the security detail of Shinde, 81, caught the accused and handed him over to the GRP.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal the phone of former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who was travelling by train from his hometown of Solapur to Mumbai.

According to the Government Railway Police, Shinde, also a former Maharashtra chief minister, saw a man stealing his phone as he returned from the toilet and the train neared the Dadar station around 6am on October 6.



The accused, Pramod Gurav, is from Madha in Solapur and was coming to Mumbai by the same train. “The accused has no prior criminal record,” said Smita Dhakne, senior inspector of the Dadar GRP.

Said to be a farmer, Gurav was booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 511 (attempt to theft) of the Indian Penal Code. He was sent to judicial custody.

Shinde left Solapur with his daughter Praniti Shinde, an MLA, on the night of October 5.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 04:22:07 pm
