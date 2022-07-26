scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

28-yr-old man held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky

The accused, Manvinder Singh (28), is a college dropout and a native of Uttar Pradesh. Singh had come to Mumbai to become an actor. He has posted his morphed photos with several actresses including Katrina Kaif on Instagram.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 26, 2022 1:07:29 am
Singh has been stalking Kaif and Kaushal on social media for the past few months. He also stalked the actress at her residence and then followed her when she left home. (File)

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stalking actress Katrina Kaif and giving death threats to her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. The accused was traced and arrested from a hotel in Mumbai. He will be produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday.

The accused, Manvinder Singh (28), is a college dropout and a native of Uttar Pradesh. Singh had come to Mumbai to become an actor. He has posted his morphed photos with several actresses including Katrina Kaif on Instagram. A police officer from Santacruz police station said, “He seems to be mentally unstable. He does not have a prior criminal record.”

Singh has been stalking Kaif and Kaushal on social media for the past few months. He also stalked the actress at her residence and then followed her when she left home. He also gave death threats to Kaushal on Instagram for ‘marrying’ the actress.

More from Mumbai

Kaushal had approached the police last week following which an investigation was launched in the case. An FIR was registered on Monday under Sections 506(2) (death threat) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

