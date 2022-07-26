Man who stalked Katrina Kaif, gave death threats to Vicky Kaushal remanded in police custody till July 28

July 26, 2022 4:13:52 pm
The 28-year-old man who stalked actress Katrina Kaif and gave death threats to her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal was produced before a magistrate court in Mumbai Tuesday and remanded in police custody till Thursday, July 28.
The accused, Manvinder Singh, is a college dropout and a native of Maharajganj Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. He was arrested from a city hotel Monday after Kaushal had approached the police last week with a complaint. Three mobile phones were seized from him and sent for digital forensic inspection, said the police.
Singh’s lawyer Sandeep D Sherkhane told the magistrate court in Bandra (east): “There was no need for the police to seek his custody as they had already seized his mobile phone. My client is a struggling actor and he is falsely implicated.”‘
The public prosecutor told the court that the police wanted to investigate the motive behind Singh’s actions, whether he took the help of any other person to commit the crime, whether he had committed similar crimes like this with other actresses as well and if he had a crime record for similar offences, and to prepare a panchnama for documenting evidence. The magistrate heard arguments from both sides and remanded the accused in police custody for two days.
According to the police, Singh created an Instagram profile with a fake name “kingadityarajput” where he posted morphed photos of him with several actresses, including Kaif. They said he gave death threats to Kaushal on Instagram on July 13 for “marrying” the actress.
He allegedly kept a watch on Kaushal by waiting outside the latter’s residence and then trailed his car and also uploaded a video of it on Instagram. The police said the harassment on social media was going on since March this year.
