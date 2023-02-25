Man stages robbery to pocket Rs 44 L sent to wife by mother-in-law to buy house

The Agripada police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old event manager who claimed to have been robbed of Rs 44 lakh that his mother-in-law had sent to his wife to purchase a house.

Aamir Mohammad Vhora approached the police around 11.30 pm on Wednesday claiming that four men had waylaid him at Byculla and fled with the bag containing the money. However, the police called his bluff.

An officer said that Vhora claimed that four men on two bikes, claiming to be police officers, asked him to stop his car. “He claimed that while two men were checking his driving license, two others fled with the bag that his mother-in-law had sent from Dubai to purchase a house in the suburbs.” Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered.

DCP Akbar Pathan (Zone III) said, “We suspected something was amiss, as his version kept changing. When we checked the CCTV footage of the spot where he claimed the incident took place, we did not find anything.”

The officers confronted Vhora with the footage when he allegedly confessed. “Vhora said that he wanted to pocket the money. Hence, he made a plan to fake the robbery and hid the money,” the officer said.

The police said they have managed to recover the bag. An officer said Vhora was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody till February 26.