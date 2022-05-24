Man stabbed to death in Govandi: Wife, her friend arrested for murder

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman and her friend were arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in Baiganwadi area of Govandi on Saturday. The duo initially tried to pass off the murder as a natural death. However, the post-mortem report from Rajawadi hospital nailed their lie following which they were arrested.

An officer said that on Saturday, the woman, Nazira Khan, along with one Sadre Alam, took her husband Irfan Shaikh (35), who appeared to be unconscious, to Rajawadi hospital. She told the hospital authorities that when she returned home, she found Shaikh in an unconscious condition. The hospital told her the man was dead and also alerted the local police as per procedure.

On Sunday, Shaikh’s post-mortem report revealed that he had died on account of three stab injuries. Suspecting their involvement, the police began interrogating Nazira and Alam separately. An officer said, “The versions of events that the duo gave were contradictory, leading to further suspicion. On sustained interrogation, they confessed to having killed Shaikh,” the officer added.

An officer said that Nazira and Alam were having an extra marital affair and Shaikh came to know about it some time back. This had led to frequent fights between the couple. On Saturday, the couple again fought following which Shaikh intervened. The argument led to blows when the accused are alleged to have stabbed Shaikh, leading to his death. The police registered an FIR against the duo on charges of murder and arrested them. They were produced before the court which remanded them to police custody.