Man stabbed during fight, 6 held

THE MUMBAI police on Thursday arrested five persons and detained a minor in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old man who identified himself as a social activist in Shivaji Nagar area.

The deceased, Sohail Ahmed, was attacked by six persons after he allegedly demanded sex with one Kaynat, a transgender person, on Wednesday night.

The accused include relatives of Kaynat, who had a fight with Ahmed and allegedly stabbed him.

According to the police, the incident took place early Thursday when Ahmed and his friend Samad were drinking in Bainganwadi area of Govandi around 1 am. Samad called up his friend Shehnaz to join them. Shehnaz reached the spot with her relative Kaynat alias Kamil (19). Ahmed took Kaynat’s number and spoke to the duo, after which they left.

Around 3 am, Ahmed allegedly called up Kaynat, started abusing, and demanded to have sex. When Kaynat told Shehnaz about this, she got infuriated and informed her family members. All of them reached the spot where Ahmed was drinking with Samad. They got into a fight, said senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station Kishore Gayke.

“Some of those gathered stabbed Ahmed with a chopper while one accused attacked him with a leather belt. Later, when Ahmed collapsed, they fled,” Gayke said. Eventually the Shivaji Nagar police were informed about a man lying unconscious at the spot.

The police team took Ahmed to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead. They then registered a murder case and started looking for the accused.

Within two hours, six of the seven accused, including Kaynat, Shehnaz and her family members, were arrested. The police are on the lookout for one more person.