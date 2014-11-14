Man spins kidnap story, held

The Pydhonie police have arrested a 45-year-old man after he allegedly faked his kidnapping to misappropriate Rs 24 lakh.

Police said the suspect, Ketan Bhanushali, works with an export firm in Pydhonie. The other accused, Krishna Mishra, 35, works with Bhanushali.

On Thursday, Bhanushali’s friend, Jaisingh Udaybhansingh, 47, who owns a shipping company, asked him to collect Rs 24 lakh from a client.

“Bhanushali had instructed Mishra to call Udaybhansingh and lie to him that four men had waylaid his car at Mohammed Ali Road,” said inspector Chandrakant Gurav.

Udaybhansingh and Mishra then went to Pydhonie police station to register a complaint. “Mishra told us that he had been asked to meet Bhanushali outside a hotel on Mohammed Ali Road. However, when Bhanushali turned up, four men forced him to drive away, Mishra claimed,” Gurav said.

At 1.30 am on Friday, a police team found the car parked at Khodadad Circle in Dadar, with Bhanushali asleep inside.

“We have recovered Rs 20 lakh from him,” he said.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App