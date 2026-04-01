Man ‘smashes 4-year-old boy’s head on the ground’ in Vasai, arrested

Senior inspector of Vasai police station B Ghadigaonkar said that the accused claimed Vignesh’s father had renovated his house poorly due to which they had a fight and he wanted to avenge it.

A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smashing a four-year-old boy’s head on the ground on Monday evening in Vasai. The boy was admitted to the Wockhardt hospital in Mira Road where his condition is stable, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Monday near Anupam Ghar Sankul Housing society located behind Vasai court where both the accused Sandeep Pawar and the four-year-old Vignesh Kondhare’s family reside.

At the time of the incident, Vignesh and five-six children were playing outside the society when they entered an auto rickshaw parked outside the building.

The rickshaw belonged to the accused Sandeep Pawar, who, the police said, had a fight with Vignesh’s father Atul, a contractor.