Man ‘smashes 4-year-old boy’s head on the ground’ in Vasai, arrested

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A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smashing a four-year-old boy’s head on the ground on Monday evening in Vasai. The boy was admitted to the Wockhardt hospital in Mira Road where his condition is stable, police said.
The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Monday near Anupam Ghar Sankul Housing society located behind Vasai court where both the accused Sandeep Pawar and the four-year-old Vignesh Kondhare’s family reside.
At the time of the incident, Vignesh and five-six children were playing outside the society when they entered an auto rickshaw parked outside the building.
The rickshaw belonged to the accused Sandeep Pawar, who, the police said, had a fight with Vignesh’s father Atul, a contractor.
According to police, Pawar, who wanted to take revenge on Atul, allegedly took all the other children out and caught Vignesh. He allegedly first hit him on the autorickshaw rod near the metre.
He allegedly dragged him out of the rickshaw and smashed his head on the ground. Then he allegedly went towards the first floor of the building and hit his head on the wall again, police said.
When the children started shouting for help, the boy’s grandmother Sulochana who was sitting nearby rushed to pull him away from Pawar. Pawar, however, allegedly kicked her in the stomach and chest and started shouting that he was going to kill Vignesh.
In the meantime, a building resident, Dipesh Thackeray, managed to pull the boy away from Pawar and the building resident rushed him to a government hospital in Thackeray’s four-wheeler, police said.
The four-year-old was taken to three hospitals that said his condition was worsening and they did not have the necessary equipment to treat him.
He had started vomiting blood and was eventually admitted to Fortis hospital at Mira Road around 9.15pm where he is currently undergoing treatment.
The police registered a custody of attempt to murder against Pawar and placed him under arrest.
A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.
Senior inspector of Vasai police station B Ghadigaonkar said that the accused claimed Vignesh’s father had renovated his house poorly due to which they had a fight and he wanted to avenge it. “This is the accused’s claim. The boy’s father is not in a condition where we can cross verify facts. The boy’s condition is stable,” the senior inspector added.
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