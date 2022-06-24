Man slashes wife 30 times with paper cutter for spending time on phone, arrested

A 45-year-old fabrication worker attacked his wife by slashing her 30 times with a paper cutter blade at their residence at Dahisar (east) in Mumbai Thursday afternoon. The woman who suffered deep cuts went through surgery at a hospital and is said to be in a stable condition, the police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm in New Ekta society, SRA building, Ketakipada in Dahisar (east). The complainant, Rahija Mujawar, 19, told the police that her father Feroze, who got infuriated over his wife spending a lot of time on her mobile phone, attacked her mother Rahat, 37, with a blade. She said the incident took place in her and her grandparents’ presence.

“Feroze slashed his wife with a paper cutter blade on her face, hands, abdomen, back and ears with an intention to murder her. He slashed her 30 times and she suffered deep cuts on her body. She was rushed to a hospital on Mira Road by her daughter. She underwent surgery. The doctor told us that she is in a stable condition,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.

“We have arrested the accused and booked him under sections 326 and 307 for causing grievous hurt and attempt to murder. We will record her statement after she recovers,” said Pravin Patil, senior police inspector of Dahisar police station. The officer said that there would be more reasons behind the attack and we will investigate the matter once the family members are out of shock and in a position to speak at length.