Mumbai: Man shot at Dadar flower market, dies

A 31-YEAR-OLD man died after being shot at by an unidentified assailant at Dadar’s crowded flower market on Friday morning. Manoj Mourya succumbed to his injuries at the KEM hospital, police said.

Dadar police said Mourya was a vendor who sold electronic weighing machines and also weighed items for other sellers in Dadar for commission.

“Around 7.20 am on Friday, when he was on his way to the market from his residence, somebody shot him multiple times from behind. Mourya collapsed as the bullets hit his back, torso and neck. He was rushed to the KEM hospital where he succumbed,” said a police officer.

The police are looking through the CCTV footage to trace the accused. “We have lodged a case of murder against an unidentified accused. We have sourced CCTV footage from all cameras in the flower market and the nearby areas. However, as the entire area was packed with vendors and customers due to the ongoing festive season, it might be difficult to identify the accused,” said the officer.

“Mourya’s family members have hinted that he was at odds with a man, who runs a similar business. The man kept urging Mourya to leave the area and go somewhere else for his business,” the officer said. Sources said the police have found a man, who seems to be following Mourya in a CCTV footage.

“The man walks a few paces behind Mourya, but is also looking around and acting suspicious. We are trying to identify him… It is possible that there were more than one accused and this man may lead us to the main culprit,” an officer said.

