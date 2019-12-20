Man shoots at Sena leader in temple, caught while trying to flee

Police said the accused, Abhay Singh, entered the temple and fired at Jadhav, who was hit in his right arm by the bullet. (Representative Image) Police said the accused, Abhay Singh, entered the temple and fired at Jadhav, who was hit in his right arm by the bullet. (Representative Image)

A Shiv Sena leader was shot at inside a temple in Vikhroli on Thursday morning by a 22-year-old man, who was apprehended on the spot and handed over to the police.

Chandrashekhar Jadhav (55), deputy Vibhag Pramukh of Vikhroli area, was injured in the incident, but is currently stable, doctors said.

Jadhav, with his son and a colleague, visited a Sai Baba temple in Tagore Nagar area around 7.10 am — a routine followed by Jadhav daily.

Police said the accused, Abhay Singh, entered the temple and fired at Jadhav, who was hit in his right arm by the bullet. As Abhay tried to flee, he was apprehended by those present in the temple and handed over to the police.

The accused is a native of Naini in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, police said. “The motive behind the incident is not clear,” said Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7.

An officer said Abhay was also beaten up by locals and was injured. “He too has been admitted to the hospital,” the officer said.

