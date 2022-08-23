Mumbai: Man tries to self-immolate outside Vidhan Bhavan over unresolved property dispute

A man set himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday over an unresolved property dispute with his brother, the police said. He reportedly sustained 15-20 per cent burn injuries and is conscious now.
NCP leader Eknath Khadse demanded that all work for the day be set aside in the Legislative Council to discuss the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, informed the Council that orders have been given to probe the dispute and look into administrative negligence, if any.
The man, identified as Subhash Banudas Deshmukh, 55, sustained 15-20 per cent burn injuries, Fadnavis added. “Deshmukh is from Dharashiv in Osmanabad. There is a dispute between Deshmukh and his brother over a property. His father had also attempted suicide a few months ago as the dispute is not being resolved,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 1, Hari Balaji, told The Indian Express a patrol vehicle immediately took Deshmukh to GT hospital after the incident. “The fire was immediately put out by the police at the gates. He survived only because of swift police action. He is conscious now,” he added.
Deshmukh has sustained burns on his chest, stomach, and hands. He is being treated in the casualty ward of G T Hospital.
