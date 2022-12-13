Man sent to six months in jail for ‘grooming’ minor

IN ONE of the first cases where the court has convicted a man for ‘grooming’ a minor, a special court recently sentenced a man to six months in jail for approaching a school girl on the pretext of offering her a book and a pen. Grooming is a term used to denote a person building trust with a child to manipulate and sexually abuse the child later.

A complaint was filed in 2019 by the Dongri police under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and for stalking under the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a 15-year-old girl’s parent. The girl had said in her statement that in January 2019 she was returning home from school, when the accused, Ismail Kadar, followed her and asked her to take a pen.

She said she did not want it and walked towards her home. On the next day too, the accused met her and showed her a book and asked her to take it. She ignored him and went home. She informed her mother about it, who accompanied her daughter to school the next day to trace the man. He was not found but later when the girl was returning home, the accused followed her till the lane of her home. Later, the girl’s parents filed a complaint, and the accused was traced and arrested.

The accused had said in his defence that saying, ‘pen le lo, book le lo’ (take a pen, take a book) do not show any sexual intent. “Looking to the facts and circumstances of the case, said act of the accused definitely shows that he has a sexual intent and therefore he has followed the 15-year-old girl and was offering pen and book only to interact with her and to develop the relationship by offering the articles. It was the process of grooming the child for his sexual intent. Otherwise also, there is absolutely no explanation from the accused why he was trying to contact the minor victim girl at the relevant time,” special judge Priya Bankar, said in her order last week.

The court said that the act of the accused to follow the victim repeatedly and trying to contact her by asking her to take the articles, falls under sexual harassment. “The victim is 15 years old, school going child. The accused was 40 years old. So, looking to the age difference between victim and accused, there was no need for the accused to offer the victim a pen or book and even to contact her and to follow her. The said act of the accused itself sufficient to show his sexual intent,” the special court said.