Mumbai: Man ‘scrawls ISIS message, numbers of friends on mall posters’

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly writing messages about the Islamic State (IS) and other terrorist organisations, and leaving his friends’ contact numbers underneath. Police said the man wanted to falsely implicate his female friend and another friend.

Advertising

According to police, the accused was identified as Ketan Ghodake, a resident of Vikhroli.

Police said the message that was scribbled, using a sketch pen, stated ‘ISIS is coming, sleeper cell activated. Gazva-e-hind target Siddhivinayak temple boom’, on two of the mall’s promotional posters.

“There were two numbers on the posters, and when we called those, we found out that the numbers belonged to a woman and her friend,” said an officer.

Advertising

The officer added, “The woman and her friend led us to Ghodake, who was their colleague at work. Ghodake was in love with the woman, who had rejected him and he had been harassing her since.”

“When we questioned him, he told us that he did this as a prank. But we are investigating into whether he knows anything about the terrorist organisations,” said a senior officer.