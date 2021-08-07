Maharashtra: Man rescued from under Taliye landslide debris dies, death toll rises to 86

NDRF continuous rescue operation at the site after several people died in a landslide at Taliye village in Raigad district, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A 23-year-old injured man rescued alive from under the debris of the Taliye village landslide in Raigad district, succumbed to his injuries Saturday, pushing the death toll to 86.

On July 22, Kondalkarwadi in Taliye village got completely buried under the debris of a hillock that came sliding down due to heavy rains.

The deceased, identified as Swapnil Shiravale (23), was rescued alive by locals but had lost his legs and was being treated at J J Hospital. After battling for his life for over 15 days, he succumbed to the injuries at 7am Saturday.

According to Swapnil’s brother Sunil, who lost his wife and two children in the landslide, their mother and Swapnil would stay in Mumbai for their jobs and due to the lockdown, Swapnil had returned to the village and started working at a factory near the village.

“On July 22, it was his birthday and his friends had come from the neighbouring villages to plan a party when the incident happened. He was somehow rescued by locals but had sustained major leg injuries,” Sunil said.

A total of five persons were rescued from under the debris out of which four were being treated at J J Hospital and one, whose leg got fractures and is stable, at a hospital in Mangaon.

On Thursday, 43-year-old Sangeeta Kondalkar succumbed to her injuries. After sustaining major injuries in the landslide, she was also undergoing treatment at J J Hospital in Mumbai,

While rescue teams managed to recover 53 bodies, 31 people were feared buried under the debris. The persons whose bodies could not be recovered were declared dead after a three-day search operation.

Meanwhile, the process of rehabilitation of the affected persons has been expedited and a total of 24 temporary containers have been provided at the village.