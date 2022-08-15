Man calls Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, threatens to kill Mukesh Ambani’s family

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 15, 2022 2:35:56 pm
An unidentified person on Monday made a phone call to a hospital in Mumbai and threatened to kill the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, a police official said.
The person made three to four calls on a landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, he said.
After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it. A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, the official said. A process was on to register an FIR in this connection, he added.
