Man poses as railway vigilance inspector & dupes employee, held

An official said the accused posed as a Railway Board Vigilance Inspector and demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to pass payment arrears from the DRM Office, Mumbai.

Suspecting fraud, the complainant approached the vigilance department, after which an operation was planned to verify the allegations.Suspecting fraud, the complainant approached the vigilance department, after which an operation was planned to verify the allegations. (File Photo)

The Central Railway vigilance team on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a Railway Board vigilance inspector and took money from a railway employee by promising transfers and clearance of payment arrears, officials said.

The accused, identified as Harish Kamble, was apprehended during a trap operation at Kalyan railway station on January 22 while allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila, Central Railway said the accused posed as a Railway Board Vigilance Inspector and demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to pass payment arrears from the DRM Office, Mumbai.

According to Central Railway, Kamble had previously taken Rs 60,000 from the complainant through an online transfer, claiming he would facilitate a job transfer. However, the transfer did not materialise. The accused later contacted the employee again, offering to expedite the disbursement of pending payment arrears from the Divisional Railway Manager’s office in Mumbai in return for another payment.

Suspecting fraud, the complainant approached the vigilance department, after which an operation was planned to verify the allegations.

During the trap, vigilance officials caught Kamble allegedly accepting the bribe amount and handed him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Kalyan, for further proceedings.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 318(2) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with cheating and impersonation.

