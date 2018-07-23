Man posing as Shiv Sena MP’s PA ‘cheats’ sales executive of Rs 2 lakh

The police said the accused posed as one of the personal assistants of Raut. (File Photo) The police said the accused posed as one of the personal assistants of Raut. (File Photo)

A 26-year-old sales executive was allegedly duped of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of being recruited as the personal assistant of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The police said the accused posed as one of the personal assistants of Raut.

Ashutosh Solanki had approached Agripada police last month and a case of cheating was registered on Wednesday. Police said the accused was previously arrested and was out on bail. Police are searching for him.

Solanki told the police he had met Suraj Palaav in 2013 when he worked at telesales. He left that job and has been working as a sales executive at a private firm for the last one year. Solanki met Palaav in Agripada, where Palaav claimed to be Raut’s personal assistant. “Palaav said he could help me get a job as a Sena leader’s PA, and demanded Rs 2 lakh,” Solanki told police. Solanki allegedly paid the accused Rs 2 lakh.

On June 1, 2016, the accused took Solanki to Shiv Sena Bhavan where he was handed an appointment letter as the personal assistant to Sena leader Sanjay Raut, which was typed on the letterhead of the political party. The incident came to light when the complainant showed the letter to his uncle, who went to Sena Bhavan to enquire.

“After my uncle went to Sena Bhavan, it was revealed that Palaav has duped us of Rs 2 lakh. I confronted him, but whenever I asked him for money, he would keep asking for a day,” he said. Later, Solanki was informed by police that Palaav had been arrested by Shivaji Park police for allegedly cheating five people of Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of helping them get a job with the civic body.

