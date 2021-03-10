Man posing as plastic surgeon on FB cheats teacher of Rs 4.6 lakh

A 40-YEAR-OLD school teacher from Andheri (East) was allegedly cheated by a person posing as a plastic surgeon, who befriended her on Facebook and tricked her into transferring Rs 4.60 lakh to his account. An Indian woman helped the person execute the fraud, police said.

An FIR was registered at Andheri police station on March 9. According to police, the complainant lives with her husband, a driver by profession, and a son in Andheri. Police said she received a friend request on Facebook on February 6 from a person who introduced himself as Dr John Lawrence, a plastic surgeon from UK. They had a chat over Messenger, where he asked her about her family and they exchanged phone numbers, police added.

Police further said the woman and the accused started chatting over the phone, and the accused insisted on sending an iPhone for her son. On February 13, Lawrence told her that he had sent her a surprise gift along with 50,000 euros and she would receive it at her doorstep, police added. On February 18, the complainant received a call from a woman posing as a customs officer from Delhi airport, police said. The woman, speaking in Hindi, said a parcel from UK had been received in her name and asked for Rs 25,000 for customs clearance, police added. The victim then phoned Lawrence on WhatsApp and inquired about it, and he asked her to give any amount the customs officer was asking, police said.