Man posing as Army officer dupes 30-year-old of Rs 40,000, two held

Accused in ‘Army uniform’. (File) Accused in ‘Army uniform’. (File)

A MAN posing as an Army officer allegedly cheated a 30-year-old of Rs 40,000 through an online shopping portal under the pretext of selling a mobile phone at a cheaper rate. The complainant, Nasir Khan, approached Agripada police and got a case registered after he was informed about the fraudster’s arrest by the Nagaland Police.

Senior Inspector Savlaram Agwane from Agripada police station said two accused, Sabir and Sakir, have been arrested by the Nagaland Police. During their questioning, they allegedly took Khan’s name, following which he was contacted by the Nagaland Police. “We have sent a team to take the duo into custody for further investigation,” said Agwane. Police said the caller even sent Khan photographs of him in what appeared to be the Army uniform. Khan allegedly came in contact with the fraudster through an online shopping application.

“When I called the accused, he identified himself as Vikram Waghmare and claimed that he was an Army officer and currently posted in Jodhpur. He was selling the mobile for Rs 42,000. I negotiated and fixed the deal at Rs 40,000,” Khan said in his statement to the police.

The accused reportedly said he was selling the phone at a lower price because he needed the money urgently to care for his ailing father. “I got suspicious while transferring the amount as his name was Vikram but he had asked to transfer the amount to the account of a man named Ismail,” said Khan, adding that the accused had claimed that the account belonged to the doctor treating his father. When the parcel failed to arrive by courier, the accused stopped taking Khan’s calls.

Police said that the duo has duped several people using similar modus operandi. The two have been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and IT Act.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App