Man poses as IPS officer on matrimonial site to dupe women, arrested

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by Saki Naka police for allegedly creating a fake profile as an IPS officer on matrimonial website to dupe women. Police said that the accused posed as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and claimed that his father is a retired army officer following which he would approach women for marriage and escape after duping them.

The arrested accused, identified as Abhijit Ghadwe, was arrested on Wednesday from his residence in Ghatkopar. Police said that Ghadwe had posted photos of the IPS logo in his matrimonial profile.

He posted similar photos on his social media accounts as well to deceive women.

An officer from Saki Naka police station said, “In November, he approached a 26-year-old woman on a matrimonial website. He told her that he is an IPS officer. He went on to say that his father is a former Army man while he runs a strawberry farm in Satara.”

The two went on to chat for months following which Ghadwe claimed that he could help her with the job of a management officer at InterGlobe Aviation Limited company. Subsequently, he took Rs 73,900 after which he gave her with an identity card and a duplicate appointment letter.

“Later, when she realised that the documents were fake, she reported the matter to police. She told us that she has come across more women, who were duped under similar pretences by the accused,” said an officer.

A case was registered under relevant sections of impersonation, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Police then traced the accused at his residence in Ghatkopar and arrested him on Wednesday.

He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till July 15.