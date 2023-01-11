scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Man poses as cop, tries to extort couple, arrested

As per Navghar police, which registered the FIR, the incident took place around 9 pm when the woman, a journalist, and her husband, had parked their four-wheeler near the Sardar Tarasingh lake on EEH.

Suspecting something amiss, the couple called up the Police Control Room.(Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Man poses as cop, tries to extort couple, arrested
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly posing as a police officer and trying to extort money from a couple who were sitting in their car on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Mulund on Monday.

As per Navghar police, which registered the FIR, the incident took place around 9 pm when the woman, a journalist, and her husband, had parked their four-wheeler near the Sardar Tarasingh lake on EEH.

“While they were talking, accused Navnath Shinde, came on a two-wheeler. Claiming to be a police officer, he started clicking their photographs and asked them what were they doing in the car. When the couple asked him to show his identity card, he pretended to call up someone and claimed that a man was raping a woman in the car… he told the couple that he would fine them,” said an officer.

Suspecting something amiss, the couple called up the Police Control Room. Soon, a police vehicle reached the spot and picked up Shinde.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
More from Mumbai

“He was brought to the police station, where during interrogation, Shinde confessed that he was employed with a private firm in Ghansoli, where he also resided. We are checking if he was involved in any such instances in the past,” said the officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 05:11 IST
Next Story

Equity mutual fund inflows rise over 3-fold in Dec: AMFI

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close