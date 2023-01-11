Man poses as cop, tries to extort couple, arrested

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly posing as a police officer and trying to extort money from a couple who were sitting in their car on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Mulund on Monday.

As per Navghar police, which registered the FIR, the incident took place around 9 pm when the woman, a journalist, and her husband, had parked their four-wheeler near the Sardar Tarasingh lake on EEH.

“While they were talking, accused Navnath Shinde, came on a two-wheeler. Claiming to be a police officer, he started clicking their photographs and asked them what were they doing in the car. When the couple asked him to show his identity card, he pretended to call up someone and claimed that a man was raping a woman in the car… he told the couple that he would fine them,” said an officer.

Suspecting something amiss, the couple called up the Police Control Room. Soon, a police vehicle reached the spot and picked up Shinde.

“He was brought to the police station, where during interrogation, Shinde confessed that he was employed with a private firm in Ghansoli, where he also resided. We are checking if he was involved in any such instances in the past,” said the officer.