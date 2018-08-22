Man poses as Army officer, dupes 42-yr-old

(Representational) (Representational)

A MAN posing as a Army officer allegedly cheated a 42-year-old college accountant to the tune of Rs 11,000 through an online shopping application. The man, promising to sell a cellphone at a cheaper rate, gained the trust of the victim by sharing photographs of his purported identity card and his supposed ‘battalion’.

The Kalachowkie police registered a case last week. In December 2017, complainant Mahesh Shetty had come across a mobile handset on an online portal. “I contacted the seller, who identified himself as Vishal Patil. He was selling the handset for Rs 18,000 but I negotiated it down to Rs 11,000,” said Shetty.

“He claimed he was with the Army and posted in Rajasthan… he asked me to transfer the amount to his friend Rahul Kanse’s Paytm account. He sent me pictures of his ID card and of him with the battalion,” he added.

After transferring Rs 11,000 in four transactions, Shetty received a photograph from the accused, purportedly of a receipt from a courier company. “When the parcel was not delivered, I contacted the customer care and realised I had been duped. I then tried reaching the seller but his phone was switched off,” Shetty said.

He then approached Kalachowkie police but was turned away, he claimed. Shetty then approached the BKC Cyber Cell, following which the application was transferred to Kalachowkie police and a case registered. Sub-Inspector R Garad of Kalachowkie police said, “We are trying to obtain the IP address of the fraudsters.”

