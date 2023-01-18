scorecardresearch
Man poisoned by wife, her lover: Accused ordered Thallium used in murder from Punjab company

This will be one of the crucial pieces of evidence that the police will be adding in its chargesheet to be filed against accused Hitesh Jain (45) and Kavita alias Kajal Shah (46).

Incidentally, the police were also probing if the accused were involved in the mysterious death of Kamalkant’s mother last year. (Representational/File)

In a crucial piece of evidence in the slow poisoning case, where a woman and her lover allegedly killed her husband by administering arsenic and Thallium last year, the police have found that the accused ordered the thallium used in the murder to his residence from a Punjab-based company. The same was received at his Mumbai home by his son, though he was unaware about the contents of the parcel.

This will be one of the crucial pieces of evidence that the police will be adding in its chargesheet to be filed against accused Hitesh Jain (45) and Kavita alias Kajal Shah (46). The two were arrested last December for the murder of Kajal’s husband Kamalkant (46), a textile businessman.

As per police, the accused administered arsenic and thallium in Kamalkant’s food that eventually led to his death on September 20, 2022. An officer said that a team from unit IX of the Crime Branch had sought appointment from the Punjab-based company. Last December, the team recorded the statement of company officials.

“In their records, we found that a delivery of thallium had been sent to Hitesh Jain’s address. It was received by his son. His son, however, was unaware about the contents of the parcel ordered online. “This will be a crucial piece of evidence to link Hitesh to the thallium that was used to kill Kamalkant,” the officer said.

The officer added that they have also found the shop from where the accused procured the arsenic. “The accused told the shopowner that he wanted good quality arsenic, as he was starting a business and needed the same.”

The police said one of the main pieces of evidence against the accused will also be Kamalkant’s blood report that showed high levels of arsenic (.0411) – 400 times above normal – and thallium (0.15 to 0.6) – 363.3 times above normal.

Further, when doctors at the Bombay hospital asked the entire family to undergo a blood test, Kajal waited for a week to undergo the test, police said. It suspects that during this period, Kajal may have taken thallium, due to which some amount of thallium showed up in her blood report.

Incidentally, the police were also probing if the accused were involved in the mysterious death of Kamalkant’s mother last year. However, since the body was burnt during last rites, the police are finding it difficult to find out if she too had been administered arsenic and thallium. The accused are currently behind bars.

