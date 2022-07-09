Man pleads guilty after spending 39 months in jail

A 23-YEAR-OLD man pleaded guilty before a special court recently on charges of sexual harassment after spending 39 months in jail citing his poor financial condition and the inability to file for bail. The special court sentenced the man to imprisonment for the period he has already undergone in jail, which is over three years.

In March 2019, the man was arrested based on a complaintthat he had caught a minor’s hand and pulled her close to him at a bakery, where she was purchasing bread. The 12-year-old victim rushed home and informed her parent about the incident. She also complained that the accused had also similarly harassed her two months ago. Her family approached the police and lodged a complaint for sexual harassment under the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

In March, he made an application before the special court from jail accepting his guilt. It mentioned that his financial condition was poor and that he was the only earning member of the family. The court explained the consequences of his plea to accept guilt, including the maximum punishment he faces. On June 30, the accused again filed a plea that there was nobody in his family to file bail and therefore he wanted to plead guilty and prayed for a minimum sentence.

This week on Wednesday he was again produced before court and he sought to plead guilty stating that he has already spent 39 months in jail. The special court held that the accused had been in jail since March 20, 2019. It convicted him for sexual harassment while directing that the period undergone by him in jail should be considered his punishment.