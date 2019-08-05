Mumbai: Man overdoses on toddy, 3 held for ‘killing him after attempting to revive him’

A 39-year-old man died after allegedly overdosing on toddy in Khar on Saturday morning. Three people were arrested for dumping his body on a pavement after their attempts to revive him allegedly killed him.

The deceased, Sunil More, had gone to a country liquor bar in Khar East late night on Friday. Officers of the Khar police station said he lost consciousness while walking to the toilet, after having had too much to drink. They added that the owner of the bar, Gopal Nerela (24), and two employees, Mahesh Wadshetyy (23) and Saikumar Wakhala (19), tried to revive More, but he did not wake up.

According to the police, the men then poured oil into More’s nostrils in an attempt to revive him, but this caused More increased difficulty in breathing. They said that when he did not regain consciousness, the men allegedly took him to Khar West, left his body on the pavement, and fled.

On Saturday morning, a patrolling police constable spotted More lying immobile on the road and took him to Bhabha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police ascertained More’s identity after tracing his mother, who said that he was addicted to drinking toddy.

They then tracked down Nerela, Wadshetyy and Wakhala, and booked under sections pertaining to committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder, drugging More and destroying evidence under the Indian Penal Code.