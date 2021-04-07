Mumbai: Man out on bail in sexual harassment case arrested again for molestation

The Andheri police on Tuesday traced and arrested a duo, both rickshaw drivers, who allegedly molested a woman in an auto-rickshaw, forcing her to jump out of the moving vehicle.

One of the accused was out on bail in a case of sexual harassment of a minor girl.

The arrested accused are Aniket Jaiswal, 21, and his aide Suryakumar Rajbhar, 24.

Jaiswal was earlier arrested in a POCSO case and came out on bail last year, said Andheri police.

According to the police, the incident took place in the afternoon on March 7 in Gundavali area on the service road next to western express highway in Andheri (east).

The complainant was waiting for a rickshaw when the two accused reached there. They said they would drop her home in the shared rickshaw. The victim sat in their rickshaw, but as it started to move, Jaiswal, who was driving, stopped the vehicle and exchanged seats with Rajbhar.

As Rajbhar started driving, Jaiswal started sexually assaulting the complainant. She shouted at Rajbhar to stop the vehicle but he did not listen. The complainant then jumped out of the rickshaw and suffered minor injury to her head and hands.

She approached the police and lodged an FIR under section 354 and 337 of the IPC for molestation and endangering life by causing hurt, respectively.

“She gave us a description of the accused, based on which we made a sketch. We also got leads by checking CCTV footage. Through our police network and these two leads, we traced them. We will produce them before a magistrate tomorrow,” said Vijay Belge, senior police inspector of Andheri police station.