Man tries to buy beer online, loses Rs 58,400 to fraudster posing as wine shop staff

Fraudsters often upload their own numbers as that of wine or grocery shops to dupe people. (Representational Photo)

A 61-year-old retired cabbie was the latest target of cyber-fraud in Mumbai when a person, posing as an employee of a wine shop, withdrew Rs 58,400 from the old man’s account.

The senior citizen, a resident of Grant Road (west), only realised this fraud when he went to update his passbook the next day and found only Rs 724 left in his account.

The incident happened on July 16 at around 2.30 pm when the old man, after searching on Google, called up a wine shop near Kemps corner. However, he did not know that many fraudsters upload their own numbers as that of wine or grocery shops to dupe people. They have been using this modus operandi for the past few years.

The fraudster picked up the call and posed as a wine shop employee. The complainant was asked to pay an advanced payment for the beer during which he ended up sharing his banking details and the One Time Password (OTP). It is then that Rs 58,400 was withdrawn from his account.

On realising that he had been scammed, he approached the local police station the next day. An FIR has been registered with the Gamdevi police station and probe is on to find the accused.