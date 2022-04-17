scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Man on the run after killing daughter-in-law over breakfast surrenders

Police had registered a murder case against him and had been on the lookout for him since Thursday when the incident took place.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 17, 2022 2:10:57 am
An officer said that the accused, Kashinath Patil, had a license for a firearm since 2007 since he was a builder and claimed that he needed it for possible threats he may face.

THE 76-YEAR-OLD real estate developer, who had been on the run since Thursday after he allegedly shot dead his daughter-in-law for not serving him breakfast, surrendered before police on Saturday. Police had registered a murder case against him and had been on the lookout for him since Thursday when the incident took place.

An officer said that the accused, Kashinath Patil, had a license for a firearm since 2007 since he was a builder and claimed that he needed it for possible threats he may face. Police also found that he was not on good terms with his family members and had not been talking to his wife for the past seven years.

On Thursday morning when his daughter-in-law Seema served him tea without breakfast, he got upset and argued with her. In a fit of rage, he pulled out his revolver and shot her in the abdomen after which he fled the spot. Seema was admitted to the local hospital where she died of her wounds.

