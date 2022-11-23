Man ‘not available for NCB probe’ made panch witness in other cases

THE BOMBAY High Court, in a recent order, noted a ‘lapse’ in a probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which had said that a man was not available for its investigation, even though he was made a panch witness for the agency in other cases. The High Court also granted bail to the two accused booked in the case on grounds, including that it was in agreement with their lawyers on being ‘extremely critical’ of the NCB’s approach in being choosy on whom to name as accused.

Zaid Rana and Shaikh Faiz were arrested by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They had been behind bars since April 2021. Among the grounds by the NCB for Rana’s arrest was that he was a purchaser of drugs from the ‘dark net’ using a social media account. Rana’s statement, recorded by the NCB, had specifically named one man, stating that he used the account for purchase of some psychotropic substances, but the man was not made an accused, lawyers Ayaz Khan and Dilip Mishra submitted before the court. When asked to explain the lapse, the NCB told the court that the man was not available for investigation. The lawyers then placed on record panchnamas to show that the same man had acted as a panch witness for the NCB. “…this approach of the NCB speaks volumes. I refrain myself from commenting any further,” Justice Bharati Dangre said in her order.

The NCB had alleged that Rana had commercial quantity of LSD while no recovery was made from Faiz. He was arrested on the basis of the statement of a co-accused. The court questioned the NCB on the evidence, including whether there was any proof of the transactions alleged against them. The NCB said that it was relying on statements of the accused and call data records (CDR). The court said that as per prior Supreme Court orders, the confessional statements given by the accused are not admissible as evidence and also cannot be used to continue detention of the accused. The court said the call records were from much prior to the incident and there was no description of the call details.

“Apart from this, the CDRs are much prior to the date of commission of offence and there is no description of the call details filed along with the charge-sheet and hence this persuades me to believe that there is reasonable ground believing that the Applicant is not guilty of commission of offence,” the court said. The court also said that there was no material to show that the accused had any past criminal antecedents or were at flight risk.

Last year, certain investigations of the NCB had come under a cloud on the aspect of panch witnesses. A panch witness, Kiran Gosavi, who was one of the nine witnesses in the cruise ship drugs case had a previous record. Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan

Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, had gone viral, raising questions on the panch witness.

One of the nine panch witnesses in the case, he had appeared in at least five other cases since 2020.