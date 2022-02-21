Man nabbed from Bengaluru for ‘duping teacher over bitcoin’

Matunga police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Bengaluru who would allegedly dupe investors under the pretext of giving them high returns on the investment in crypto mining scheme. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Jabir, who created a mobile app on Crypto mining investment scheme, police said.

According to the police, recently a teacher at a Matunga-based school had approached them with a complaint that he had been duped of Rs 2.47 lakh in the scheme. The police said the teacher initially received a text message on his mobile phone which promised investors of returns of Rs 2,000 per day.

The complainant then opened the link and downloaded an application called Arohash from the Play Store. Soon after he received a call from a person named Arav Khurana who introduced a Bitcoin Mining Scheme. Initially, he invested Rs 2,000 and immediately received the promised amount. Thinking it is a genuine investment scheme, he invested Rs 2.47 lakh. However after a few days, the accused removed their applications from Play Store, citing technical reasons, deleted the WhatsApp group which he had created and did not return any refund. He realised that he has been cheated and approached the police.