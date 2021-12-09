Man ‘murders neighbour for listening to music at high volume’

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his neighbour in a fit of rage after the latter refused to reduce the volume at which he was listening to songs on his tape recorder.

The incident took place at Ekta chawl society in Ambujwadi, Malwani in Malad (west) at 10 pm on Wednesday night.

The deceased Surendra Gaud, 47, and Saif Ali Shaikh, 25, both worked as labourers. “The deceased was listening to songs on his tape recorder outside his home. The accused asked him to lower the volume and this led to a fight between them. The victim suffered head injuries and was declared brought dead at a hospital,” said a police officer.

A police official said Shaikh’s intention was not to murder Gaud but the latter suffered grievous head injuries, which led to his death.

Shaikh has been arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder on a complaint by Gaud’s wife. “He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to our custody,” said Arjuna Rajane, police inspector, crime, Malwani police station.