Man murders canteen staffer after argument over tea

A canteen staffer of a private company was murdered allegedly by a man working for the same firm after they had picked up a fight over serving ‘tasteless tea’. After the fight, the staffer complained to the supervisor, which enraged the accused further and an hour later he allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife, killing him.

The incident took place on Monday night outside United rubber company in Bhayandar (East) where the complainant Tahir Alam, the victim Sajjad Ali and two others worked in the canteen. The two accused persons, Upendra Chauhan and Suraj Rajbhar, are employees of the same company.

Sajjad’s job was to serve tea to the workers. On Monday, around 10.30 pm, Sajjad along with another worker Ramzan Ali went to serve tea to the workers while Alam stayed back in the canteen with another staffer, Salman. Sometime later, Sajjad came back to the canteen and informed Alam that Chauhan had berated Ramzan saying he had made tasteless tea and had abused and threatened him. Ramzan asked Chauhan to behave properly after which the latter punched him, police said, adding that Ramzan then complained against him to their supervisor and Chauhan was warned to behave properly in future.

Alam told police that around 11.15 pm, he was leaving the company when he saw Chauhan and Rajbhar fighting with Ali and Ramzan. Alam tried to make peace but Chauhan allegedly pulled out a knife and charged at him. Alam ran off but returned later to check on his colleagues. He saw Ali stabbed on his stomach and ribs and said Chauhan had done it. Ali was rushed to Sunrise hospital where he died within an hour while receiving treatment. A murder case was filed against the two workers and probe is underway to find them.