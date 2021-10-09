Mumbai: Man murders brother over property dispute, held

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother over property dispute at their residence in Santacruz (east) in early hours of Friday.

The victim is identified as Ramesh Lal Bahadur Singh, 42, a driver by profession. The accused is Suresh Lal Bahadur Singh, 55, who works in a private company.

The two lived in Ram Khilavan chawl in D’Mello compound on Datta Mandir road. Ramesh was unmarried and stayed with his mother while Suresh was married and stayed with his family on the 1st floor of their one-storey structure. “Both brothers used to fight regularly. They also had property dispute going on,” said a police officer from Vakola police station.

The incident took place at 1.30 am near their residence. Suresh stabbed Ramesh with a knife three times. “We received information at around 3 am from VN Desai hospital where Ramesh was admitted. The accused and family members tried to mislead us that some person murdered him and fled from the spot. But during further investigations we ascertained that his brother had murdered him and arrested him,” the officer said.