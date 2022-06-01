Man who murdered daughter traced, likely to be arrested along with wife

The Kashimira police on Tuesday traced the 39-year-old man who allegedly murdered his seven-year-old daughter with the help of his wife last Sunday. The police said while this was supposed to be a case of a suicide pact, the man could not kill himself even as his wife and child consumed poison.

The accused, Ryan Breco, is likely to be booked and arrested for murder, along with his wife Poonam (30), who is currently admitted in the hospital, said police. “The couple decided to kill themselves and their daughter because they faced acute financial crisis,” said an officer.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Ryan worked as a manager in a production house owned by a veteran film producer. “He had lost his job three months ago. He is said to have taken huge loans and had to sell his flat in Vasai to repay the loans. Even after selling his flat, he had to repay another Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Ryan started going to dance bars in 2017 and splurged a lot of money there,” the officer added.

Poonam worked as a primary school teacher. “She had stopped going to work after the two decided to die by suicide. After selling their flat, the couple was living in the same housing society on rent,” the officer said.

Last Sunday, they went to stay in a hotel in Mira Road on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, where they fed their daughter rat poison. Poonam, too, consumed the same poison. “Ryan, however, consumed only a small amount of the poison. He could not go ahead with the suicide pact and left the hotel. On Tuesday evening, he was traced to a lodge near the same hotel,” the officer said.

The police said while Poonam has regained consciousness, she is still in the ICU. The couple was booked for murder on Tuesday night and are likely to be arrested.