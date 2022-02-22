Man molests 15-year-old runaway girl from Bengaluru on train in Mumbai, arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a girl from Bengaluru, who had run away from her home after fighting with her parents, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 2.15 pm. The 15-year-old girl left her home in Bengaluru on Friday and reached Dadar railway station early on Saturday. After roaming around at the Dadar railway station, she realised that she made a mistake and decided to head back home.

She got into the Konark Express train to go back to Bengaluru. “She alleged that a man who was in the compartment touched her leg with his leg. He deliberately stood near her and touched her with his hands,” said a GRP police officer.

She raised an alarm and other passengers caught the accused Taheb Rehman, a native of West Bengal who was on his way to Pune to meet his relative in search of a job.

The GRP nabbed him and registered a First Information Report (FIR) for molestation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case was transferred to the Dadar GRP as the incident took place in their jurisdiction. Rehman was produced before a Sessions Court and remanded to judicial custody.