Man lynched over suspicion of theft; nine arrested in Aurangabad

The Aurangabad city police have arrested nine persons, including two sons of a former Shiv Sena Corporator, for allegedly beating a man to death over suspicion of stealing decorative lights last week.

According to the police , the incident took place on April 21 in CIDCO area of Aurangabad.

The police said, the victim, 30-year-old Manoj Awhad, worked as a caretaker at the Meghwal Hall in Aurangabad, which was being run by Sagar Kharat, former Sena corporator Ganpat Kharat’s son.

Kharat, his brother, a decorator, and six others assaulted Awhad over the suspicion of stealing a halogen light. The accused also recorded the assault which got leaked on social media.

As per the FIR registered by the victim’s mother, they learnt about the incident after the victim’s brother received a video of the assault and they went to look for him but couldn’t find him. The family showed the video to the police when they learnt that one of the accused had taken Awhad to hospital where he was declared dead.

“Except one, all the accused belong to backward class. We have arrested all of them,” said a police officer. The Aurangabad city police have clarified that the lynching took place over the suspicion of theft.

Sambhaji Pawar, police inspector of CIDCO police station in Aurangabad said, “The accused have been booked under sections of rioting, murder, and criminal conspiracy. There is no communal or casteist angle to the crime.”