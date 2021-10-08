Man lynched on suspicion of being thief, three held

Three men were arrested from a group of nine persons for allegedly beating a 26-year-old man to death at Malwani in (Malad West) by raining blows on him, suspecting that he was a thief.

Chandrakant Vasava’s body was found in bushes next to a road in Rathodi slums on September 26.

Initially, the police registered had a case of accidental death but during investigation, it was found that Vasava was assaulted by nine persons.

His post-mortem examination report showed multiple internal injuries caused due to the assault.

On Tuesday, a murder case was registered and the accused were subsequently arrested by the police.

Vasava was a resident of Kamal Talao area of Rathodi, Malwani and was once booked in a burglary case.

In the wee hours of September 26, while returning home, some labourers from Rajput Marble compound area of Rathodi stopped him on the suspicion that he has stolen a phone.

The group rained blows on him and also attacked him with belts and wooden sticks. After he died, they then threw his body in the bushes and left.

“We have arrested three accused in the case on Wednesday. They have been remanded to police custody till October 13. More accused are wanted in the case,” said Inspector Arjun Rajane of Malwani police station.