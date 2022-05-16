Man lynched in Maharashtra’s Raigad on suspicion of cattle theft; six arrested

A man was beaten to death and two others sustained injuries after a mob of over 20 people allegedly attacked them on suspicion of cattle theft in Maharashtra’s Raigad district near Mumbai earlier this month, the police said Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 at the Mhasewadi village under the Mangaon tehsil. The Mangaon police have registered a case of rioting and murder against over 13 villagers and have arrested six of them. The police said the mob of villagers also burnt down the victims’ car in which they had come to the village and were allegedly found with cattle.

In the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the village’s police patil, he said he was informed by villagers that some thieves stole some of their cattle after making them unconscious. They added that one of the cattle was lying unconscious near the village bus stop. The police patil, who mediates between the police and the villagers, reached the bus stop and found that the cattle lying there belonged to him. He then lodged the FIR with the police.

Meanwhile, the villagers caught three men in a car near the Rawalje dam and two other cattle were also found unconscious near their vehicle. The angry mob then burnt down the car and beat up the men. While two of them managed to escape, one man was grievously injured in the attack and later taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead during treatment.

So far, the police have registered three FIRs in the matter including for murder and riots and stealing cattle. A police source claimed the victims have a criminal background and have stolen cattle in the past and that they are verifying the cases registered against them. “We have also detained two victims for attempting to steal the cattle and our probe is on,” said a police officer.