Man loses Rs 50,000 to KYC cyber-fraud, MBVV police reverse transaction

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police recently recovered Rs 50,000 lost by a man after a fraudster tricked him into revealing his bank details, which were used to transfer the amount from his bank account to another account. However, the man contacted the MBVV police, who managed to freeze the account and reversed the transaction, recovering all the stolen amount.

The MBVV police have a special WhatsApp number—9004880135—for reporting cybercrimes for the residents of the Thane and Palghar districts which fall under their jurisdiction.

The cyber police of MBVV last week received a complaint from a man who had lost Rs 50,000 to cybercrime. The fraudster impersonated a telecom service provider personnel and asked for the man’s bank details to update the Know Your Customer (KYC) form. The imposter said his mobile number will be blocked if the details are not updated.

The fraudster made him download and install a remote access application that enables them to view people’s mobile phone activities. The fraudster then asked the man to send Rs 10 to recharge his account. The man filled in his debit card details without knowing that the fraudster was able to view it, who then used them to transfer Rs 50,000 from his account.

Soon after the transactions, the man approached the MBVV cyber police after which sub-inspector Shenolkar contacted the e-wallet account where the money was transferred and managed to reverse the transaction.