Man loses Rs 29,000 to cyber fraudsters while trying to buy groceries cheap

A 47-year-old Mumbai man was cheated out of Rs 29,444 by cyber fraudsters while trying to buy groceries at a discounted rate “from D-Mart”, police said Friday.

Gopal Krishna Ramanathan, a resident of Ghatkopar East, lost the money soon after he entered his debit card number and CVV on a Facebook link sent by his 83-year-old father that offered groceries at a heavily discounted rate.

Ramanathan, who works for the Indian Relief Foundation NGO, entered his mobile number, address, pin code, debit card number and the CVV on the link. He then received a message from an unknown number telling him to download the ” D-Mart app”.

Ramanathan, who watched television till 2.30am, checked his mobile phone before going to bed and learnt that his Indian Overseas bank account had lost Rs 19,830 and Rs 9,614 in two transactions, police said.

The Pantnagar police registered a first information report under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and Information and Technology Act sections 66 C, (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using a computer resource).