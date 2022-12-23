Man loses Rs 2.6 lakh to cyber fraudsters after his money gets stuck at Mumbai ATM

A 42-year-old man from Mumbai, whose money got stuck in an ATM and had to lodge a complaint with the bank for the same, was Wednesday cheated of Rs 2.6 lakh by cyber fraudsters who posed as bank officials.

The police said the man, Nitin Burte, a resident of Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, had gone to an ATM kiosk to deposit Rs 16,500 but the currency notes got stuck. The bank employees then asked him to submit a written application to the bank. He was also told that he would receive a call from the customer service for the verification process and was assured his money would be credited in eight to 10 days.

The next day, Burte, who works under a chartered accountant in Andheri, received a call. The person on the other end recalled what happened at the ATM and also told him the specific amount that got stuck, thus gaining Burte’s confidence.

Eventually, he asked Burte to download the ‘BOB World Application.’ He inquired why he needed to download an app but the person told him he needed to register his complaint through the app.

Moments after the app was downloaded, Burte received a message saying Rs 2 lakh had been debited from his account. Between 4.31 am and 4.45 am, an additional amount of Rs 60,000 was debited from his account. A total of Rs 2,60,000 was siphoned off from his bank account, as per the FIR.

He registered a complaint with the Jogeshwari police station immediately after this.